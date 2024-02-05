GINSTERS SPICY MEXICAN BEAN BAKE 117G

Black and red kidney beans, in a richly spiced tomato sauce; with peppers, mature cheddar cheese, and a hint of coriander, encased in a light puff pastry.

Black and red kidney beans, in a richly spiced tomato sauce; with peppers, mature cheddar cheese, and a hint of coriander, encased in a light puff pastry. - Suitable for vegetarians - We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives) - I am ready to eat cold, but I'm even better if you warm me up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (7-10 mins) - Suitable for home freezing if you want to enjoy me later - We only use sustainably sourced palm oil (RSPO certified) Leave a review and let us know your thoughts on our Spicy Mexcian Bean Bake.

At Ginsters, dedication to quality is in everything we do. We only use 100% British meat and source our vegetables locally, where possible, never adding any artificial additives, colours or flavours. With over 50 years of craft and expertise in baking, our chefs are passionate about creating the best recipes. Whether that's the nation's favourite original Cornish Pasty, or our world flavour inspired bakes range, we want everyone to enjoy that unmistakable Ginsters tastiness.

Chilli rating - Hot - 3 No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours Ready to eat cold, but even better warmed up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (7-10 mins)

Pack size: 117G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Beans (Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans) (16%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Tomato, Pepper (Red, Green), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Egg, Salt, Milk, Coriander, Ancho Chilli Powder, Cocoa Powder, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Lemon Zest, Cumin, White Pepper, Dried Leek, Mustard Flour, Turmeric

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

117g ℮

Additives