New
TESCO 4 MINTED LAMB BURGERS 454G

TESCO 4 MINTED LAMB BURGERS 454G

5(1)
£3.50

£7.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
1082kJ
260kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 245kcal

Lamb burgers with mint seasoning.
Juicy & Tender Perfectly seasoned juicy lamb burgers with a hint of mint
Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (81%), Water, Onion, Pea Starch, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Mint, Onion Powder, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flavouring.

Produce of

Made using EU and non-EU lamb.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

454g e

