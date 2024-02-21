Starbucks by Nespresso Single-Origin Colombia Espresso Coffee Pods x10 57g

Starbucks Single Origin Colombia Exprso X10 57g Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International Learn more: starbucks.com/sourcing

Contents: 10 Capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. The Starbucks® Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.

We've always loved coffee from Colombia. And we're never reminded of that love more than when we're traveling to the coffee farms. Driving treacherous dirt roads with a sheer mountain wall to one side-nothing but air for thousands of feet to the other. For us, the round body, juicy taste and signature nutty finish of this 100% Colombian coffee are worth the journey every time.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. © 2023 Starbucks Corporation Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Intensity 7 100% Arabica Balanced with Nutty Notes Medium Roast Medium - Intensity 7-9

Pack size: 57G

Net Contents

57g ℮

Preparation and Usage