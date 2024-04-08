Tesco Finest Fudge Brownie Traybake

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (33%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Wheat Flour, Butter ( Milk ), Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa and Vanilla Flavour Fudge Pieces (4%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk , Cocoa Powder, Clotted Cream ( Milk ), Butter ( Milk ), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Salt], White Chocolate Covered Shortcake [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk , Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Salt, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk , Honey], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Dried Skimmed Milk , Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Thickener (Acacia Gum), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Perfect for a show stopping centre piece or an indulgent gift. This brownie traybake is layered with milk chocolate, and finished with sweet vanilla fudge, crunchy cookie crumb and a creamy white chocolate drizzle.

Perfect for a show stopping centre piece or an indulgent gift. This brownie traybake is layered with milk chocolate, and finished with sweet vanilla fudge, crunchy cookie crumb and a creamy white chocolate drizzle. Rich & Indulgent

