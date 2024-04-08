We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Fudge Brownie Traybake

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12 of a traybake
Energy
1222kJ
292kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.2g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 456kcal

Chocolate brownie covered with Belgian milk chocolate topped with cocoa and vanilla flavour fudge pieces, white chocolate covered shortcake pieces, cookie biscuit crumb and drizzled white chocolate.
Perfect for a show stopping centre piece or an indulgent gift. This brownie traybake is layered with milk chocolate, and finished with sweet vanilla fudge, crunchy cookie crumb and a creamy white chocolate drizzle.Rich & Indulgent

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (33%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa and Vanilla Flavour Fudge Pieces (4%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Cocoa Powder, Clotted Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Salt], White Chocolate Covered Shortcake [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Honey], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Thickener (Acacia Gum), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

