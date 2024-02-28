Cawston Press Sunshine Orange Fruit Water Juice Drink 3 x 200ml

Juice Drink Made with Pressed Apple Juice, Squeezed Orange Juice and Natural Flavourings. No Added Sugar Suitable for Vegans Suitable for Vegetarian Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Introducing our Sunshine Orange Fruit Water – a refreshing blend of pure, pressed fruit delicately mixed with still water, crafted from the finest natural ingredients. At Cawston Press, we take pride in creating beverages that are free from artificial sweeteners, colours, or preservatives and no added sugars; the delightful sweetness in our Fruit Waters is derived solely from the pure juices of the fruit. Sunshine Orange Fruit Water boasts an impressive mix of not-from-concentrate pressed juice (33% apple, 12% orange), ensuring a vibrant burst of natural flavours in every sip. In addition to being gluten-free and suitable for vegans, our beverages are meticulously crafted to meet the high standards of school approval.

Ideal for various occasions, our Fruit Waters are perfect companions for lunch boxes, midday breaks, and snack times. Whether you're enjoying a family day out, planning a picnic, or organising a children's party, our drinks are sure to add a burst of fruity freshness to any gathering. Our Fruit Water cartons are widely recycled – simply push the straw into the carton and recycle.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428

3 x 200ml Sunshine Orange Cartons No artificial flavours, sweeteners, preservatives or added sugars Never from concentrate Made with not from concentrate pressed juice (33% apple, 12% orange) Store in the cupboard, enjoy chilled School approved – perfect for lunchboxes

Pack size: 600ML

No Added Sugar or Sweeteners

Ingredients

Still Water, 33% Pressed Apple Juice, 12% Squeezed Orange Juice, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Net Contents

3 x 200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before drinking

Additives