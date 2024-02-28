We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Cawston Press Sunshine Orange Fruit Water Juice Drink 3 x 200ml

Cawston Press Sunshine Orange Fruit Water Juice Drink 3 x 200ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.10

£0.35/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Juice Drink Made with Pressed Apple Juice, Squeezed Orange Juice and Natural Flavourings.No Added SugarSuitable for VegansSuitable for VegetarianFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners
Introducing our Sunshine Orange Fruit Water – a refreshing blend of pure, pressed fruit delicately mixed with still water, crafted from the finest natural ingredients. At Cawston Press, we take pride in creating beverages that are free from artificial sweeteners, colours, or preservatives and no added sugars; the delightful sweetness in our Fruit Waters is derived solely from the pure juices of the fruit.Sunshine Orange Fruit Water boasts an impressive mix of not-from-concentrate pressed juice (33% apple, 12% orange), ensuring a vibrant burst of natural flavours in every sip. In addition to being gluten-free and suitable for vegans, our beverages are meticulously crafted to meet the high standards of school approval.
Ideal for various occasions, our Fruit Waters are perfect companions for lunch boxes, midday breaks, and snack times. Whether you're enjoying a family day out, planning a picnic, or organising a children's party, our drinks are sure to add a burst of fruity freshness to any gathering.Our Fruit Water cartons are widely recycled – simply push the straw into the carton and recycle.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
3 x 200ml Sunshine Orange CartonsNo artificial flavours, sweeteners, preservatives or added sugarsNever from concentrateMade with not from concentrate pressed juice (33% apple, 12% orange)Store in the cupboard, enjoy chilledSchool approved – perfect for lunchboxes
Pack size: 600ML
No Added Sugar or Sweeteners

Ingredients

Still Water, 33% Pressed Apple Juice, 12% Squeezed Orange Juice, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Net Contents

3 x 200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before drinking

Additives

Free From Sweeteners

View all Flavoured Water - Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here