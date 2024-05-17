image 1 of Gillette Intimate Men's Razor
Gillette Intimate Men's Razor

£15.00

£15.00/each

Gillette Intimate Men's Razor
Gillette Intimate Razor is engineered to gently shave your intimate area with minimal nicks and cuts with SimplePass technology featuring 5 sharp, anti-friction blades provides a close and comfortable shave in the delicate pubic region. The Flexball technology makes shaving in hard-to-reach areas easy and the razor comes with a shower hook for easy storage. Use the entire Gillette Intimate grooming line to help prepare and protect from shave irritation, and maintain your intimate area.
Gillette Pubic Razor: engineered to gently shave below the waist with minimal nicks and cutsSimplePassTM technology: featuring 5 anti-friction blades for a close and comfortable shave2x lubrication: positioned before and after the blades to add a protective layer to skinDermatologist tested: gentle on delicate pubic skinEasy storage: includes a razor shower holder

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

