Gillette Intimate Men's Razor

2x lubrication: positioned before and after the blades to add a protective layer to skin

Gillette Pubic Razor: engineered to gently shave below the waist with minimal nicks and cuts

Gillette Pubic Razor: engineered to gently shave below the waist with minimal nicks and cuts SimplePassTM technology: featuring 5 anti-friction blades for a close and comfortable shave 2x lubrication: positioned before and after the blades to add a protective layer to skin Dermatologist tested: gentle on delicate pubic skin Easy storage: includes a razor shower holder

Gillette Intimate Razor is engineered to gently shave your intimate area with minimal nicks and cuts with SimplePass technology featuring 5 sharp, anti-friction blades provides a close and comfortable shave in the delicate pubic region. The Flexball technology makes shaving in hard-to-reach areas easy and the razor comes with a shower hook for easy storage. Use the entire Gillette Intimate grooming line to help prepare and protect from shave irritation, and maintain your intimate area.

Gillette Intimate Razor is engineered to gently shave your intimate area with minimal nicks and cuts with SimplePass technology featuring 5 sharp, anti-friction blades provides a close and comfortable shave in the delicate pubic region. The Flexball technology makes shaving in hard-to-reach areas easy and the razor comes with a shower hook for easy storage. Use the entire Gillette Intimate grooming line to help prepare and protect from shave irritation, and maintain your intimate area.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024