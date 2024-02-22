We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Popcorn and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich 6x85ml

Tesco Popcorn and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich 6x85ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£0.64/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sandwich
Energy
689kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1326kJ / 317kcal

Caramel flavour ice cream in a biscuit sandwich dipped in white chocolate with salted corn pieces.
Biscuit sandwich with caramel flavour ice cream, dipped in white chocolate
Pack size: 510ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Biscuit (20%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Flavouring], White Chocolate (16%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salted Corn Pieces (1.5%) [Maize Kernels, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavouring.  

Allergy Information

May contain mustard, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

312g e (6x52g)

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here