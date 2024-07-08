Pieminister Steak & Peppercorn Handy Pie 170g

British Beef Steak Handy Pie with Mixed Peppercorns At pieminister.co.uk/sustainability 1 Vipie Token Collect tokens & cash them in for cool stuff Find out what's up for grabs: pieminister.co.uk/tokens Find out how we bake things better pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

This Handy Pie is made with 100% British beef Steak & cracked rainbow peppercorns all baked in a delicious, flaky pastry

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), British Beef (19%), Water, Onion, Identity Preserved Palm Oil*, Single Cream (Milk), Brandy, Modified Corn Starch, Garlic, Crispy Onion (Onion, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt), Stock Powder (Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sunflower Oil), Worcester Sauce (Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Onion Powder, Cayenne Powder, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder), White Wine Vinegar, Mixed Peppercorns (0.2%), Caster Sugar, Dried Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Glaze (Wheat Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Colour (Carotene)), Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast, Thickener (Cellulose), *Learn More About Our Certified Sustainable, Identity Preserved Palm Oil

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Mustard, Soya and Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g