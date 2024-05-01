We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Caramelised Pecan Ice Creams 3x90ml

Tesco Caramelised Pecan Ice Creams 3x90ml

5(2)
Write a review

£2.25

£0.83/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
906kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.8g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1393kJ / 334kcal

Pecan nut flavour ice cream with a caramel sauce swirl covered in milk chocolate with caramelised pecan pieces.
Pecan nut flavour ice cream dipped in milk chocolate with caramelised pecan pieces
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Caramel Sauce (8%) [Water, Fructose, Whole Milk, Dextrose, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Thickeners (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Lactic Acid, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Caramelised Pecan Pieces (4.5%) [Pecan Nuts, Sugar, Caramel], Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

195g e (3x65g)

