Hearty Food Co. 4 Pollock Fishcakes 340g

Pieces of Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) mixed with potato, lemon and chive in a crispy breadcrumb coating.

At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in The pollock in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Tasty white fish and potato coated in a crispy golden breadcrumb.

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pollock (Fish) (38%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Lemon Juice, Chive, Salt, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using pollock caught in the Pacific Ocean using Trawls.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

340g e