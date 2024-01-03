JoJo Maman Bebe MINI BATH GIFT SET 2x50ML

JoJo Maman Bebe Mini Bath Gift Set 2 x 50ml

JoJo Maman Bébé is here to take care of every little bit of time you spend with your little ones. That's why we've made these gentle, soft and oh so fun bath-time products. Use for waking-up-splashing from top to toe, or end of day dreamy, sleepy-time when I grow. Designed for babies, children, mums and dads too this will keep you squeaky-clean for all those days well spent. Gift set includes: Mango Bubble Bath Strawberry Hair & Body Wash Safari Sponge

Made under licence for JoJo Maman Bébé Ltd FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157042, www.fsc.org

Mildly scented Dermatologist and paediatrician approved Vegan & cruelty free

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Strawberry Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Mango Bubble Bath: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid

Net Contents

2 x 50ml ℮