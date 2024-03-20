We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ella's Kitchen Organic Apple & Cinnamon Crumble 7+M 4x80g

Ella's Kitchen Organic Apple & Cinnamon Crumble 7+M 4x80g

£2.25

£7.03/kg

EK Org Apple & Cinnamon Crumble 7+ Months 4x80g
Hello, hello, I'm an apple + cinnamon crumble pudding with a smooth mix of organic apples, cinnamon, oats + milk. Each perfect pud is super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.*
My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of just good stuff! I said they have to be super fun + tasty too and he agreed!Ella x
I'm packed in a protective atmosphere.EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV - EU/Non-EU agricultureCertified B Corporation - This little B means we're working every day to be a better business!FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C009279, www.fsc.org
Smooth + oatyNo added sugarI'm organicPerfect pudsNo fruit concentratesNothing artificialJust good stuff
Pack size: 320G
No added sugar

Ingredients

Organic Apples 50%, Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 41%, Organic <strong>Oats</strong> 9%, Organic Cinnamon <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Oats

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Using me: Give me a stir before eating. I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.Easy to open

Lower age limit

7 Months

