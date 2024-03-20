Ella's Kitchen Organic Apple & Cinnamon Crumble 7+M 4x80g

EK Org Apple & Cinnamon Crumble 7+ Months 4x80g

Hello, hello, I'm an apple + cinnamon crumble pudding with a smooth mix of organic apples, cinnamon, oats + milk. Each perfect pud is super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.*

My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of just good stuff! I said they have to be super fun + tasty too and he agreed! Ella x

I'm packed in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV - EU/Non-EU agriculture Certified B Corporation - This little B means we're working every day to be a better business! FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C009279, www.fsc.org

Smooth + oaty No added sugar I'm organic Perfect puds No fruit concentrates Nothing artificial Just good stuff

Pack size: 320G

No added sugar

Ingredients

Organic Apples 50%, Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 41%, Organic <strong>Oats</strong> 9%, Organic Cinnamon <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Oats

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Using me: Give me a stir before eating. I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Easy to open

Lower age limit

7 Months