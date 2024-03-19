We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Haagen-Dazs Bites Chocolate Ice Cream 8x16ml

Haagen-Dazs Bites Chocolate Ice Cream 8x16ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£3.91/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2x bites (30g)
Energy
494kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648kJ

Dairy ice cream with chocolate (1.5%) and fat-reduced cocoa sauce (8%), with couverture chocolate (32%) and roasted almond pieces coating.
Dairy ice cream with chocolate (1.5%) and fat-reduced cocoa sauce (8%), with couverture chocolate (32%) and roasted almond pieces coating.Our new chocolate ice cream Bites are carefully crafted for an elevated moment of indulgence. A unique combination of smooth chocolate ice cream and indulgent sauce centre, coated by couverture chocolate and roasted almond pieces. Each Bite is made to savour and share with your loved ones. Making it the ultimate bite sized, sharing experience for celebrations, parties and hosting occasions. Häagen-Dazs Bites – there to share.To create our luxury and creamy signature scoops, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar.Why not try our other frozen desserts; Salted Caramel Ice Cream Stick Bars, Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream for a chocolatey twist or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Can’t decide? Try our Fruit Collection Minicup Multipack for a selection of flavours.Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of luxury to escape the everyday. And to get there he only used the highest quality, carefully selected ingredients. As Reuben said, ‘If you’re like everyone else, you’re lost’. So we make an ice cream like no other – the best that best can be.Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners.Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher.Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free.The box, insert and tray are recyclable.Product contains nuts and may contain peanuts and other tree nuts.Pack Size: 8x15g
© General Mills
Bites to shareWith Roasted Almond PiecesBetter if you wait 5-10 minsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 128ML

Ingredients

Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Fresh Cream (16.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Almond Pieces (3.2%), Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg Yolk, Concentrated Butter, High-Fat Milk Powder, Citrus Fibre, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Natural Vanilla Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

120g ℮

View all Ice Cream Snacking & Mochi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here