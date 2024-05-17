Baby Bio Houseplant Bug Killer Ultra 1 litre

Baby Bio Houseplant Bug Killer Ultra 1 litre

BABY BIO HOUSEPLANT BUG KILLER ULT 1 LTR
3-in-1 Action**When used for aphid controlControls aphids (greenfly, blackfly), leaf hoppers, scale insects and moderate control of whitefly.Aphids, leafhoppers, scale insects, whiteflyBaby bio houseplant bug killer ultra is a ready-to-use insecticide for use in the home, garden, greenhouse or conservatory. It can be used on a wide range of crops such as ornamentals, apples and fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, chillies and cucumbers.Baby bio houseplant bug killer ultra is a systemic insecticide, for the control of sucking pests such as aphids, leafhoppers, scale insects and whiteflies. The active ingredient - flupyradifurone is a new foliar insecticide belonging to the butenolide chemical class. It acts by contact or after ingestion and has systemic properties. It kills pests on contact but also works from inside the plant to control any future pest attack.
Pack size: 1L

1l ℮

Instructions for useWhen to useSpray at first signs of infestation (for apples, not before flowering) and repeat at 7-10 day intervals. Make a second application for optimum pest control when conditions favour prolonged infestation.For apples only apply a single application. Refer to table for details of maximum number of sprays, minimum interval between treatments and number of days to leave between spraying and harvesting the crop.For best results, only use on plants which are actively growing.Aphids stop feeding after 1-2 hours and efficacy is visible after 1 day.The best time to spray is early morning or evening.Do not spray in bright sunlight or when plants are dry at the roots.This product may stain soft furnishings or other absorbent surfaces. Control of aphids in mature apple trees may not be achieved.Ensure spray is directed away from any surface water.Do not treat sensitive varieties with delicate foliage. It is recommended to test a small number of plants to confirm plant safety. Where significant damage is seen to plants, the possibility of effects on saved seed cannot be excluded.

