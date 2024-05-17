Baby Bio Houseplant Bug Killer Ultra 1 litre

BABY BIO HOUSEPLANT BUG KILLER ULT 1 LTR

3-in-1 Action* *When used for aphid control Controls aphids (greenfly, blackfly), leaf hoppers, scale insects and moderate control of whitefly. Aphids, leafhoppers, scale insects, whitefly Baby bio houseplant bug killer ultra is a ready-to-use insecticide for use in the home, garden, greenhouse or conservatory. It can be used on a wide range of crops such as ornamentals, apples and fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, chillies and cucumbers. Baby bio houseplant bug killer ultra is a systemic insecticide, for the control of sucking pests such as aphids, leafhoppers, scale insects and whiteflies. The active ingredient - flupyradifurone is a new foliar insecticide belonging to the butenolide chemical class. It acts by contact or after ingestion and has systemic properties. It kills pests on contact but also works from inside the plant to control any future pest attack.

Stops Pests in 1 Hour Visible Results in 1 Day 8 Weeks Protection

Pack size: 1L

