Cadbury Dairy Milk Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ml

Vanilla Ice Cream Dipped in Milk Chocolate (32%) with a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Swirl [8%]. BeTreatwise.net Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Cocoa Life Helps - Farmers Get The Most from Their Cocoa Trees Through Environmentally Friendly Farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd. The Natural Colours in This Product May Stain.

100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa - Cocoa Life Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Swirled with Smooth Milk Chocolate Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 360ML

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cadbury Milk Chocolate** (36%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), **The Equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in Every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮ Ice Creams