We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ML

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ML

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.97/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each stick (90ml) contains:
Energy
933kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

-

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.1g

-

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.3g

-

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ

Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Flavoured Sauce, Dipped in a Caramel Flavoured Coating and Milk Chocolate.The natural colours in this product may stain.Be Treatwise.Partnering with Fairtrade FoundationCocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farmingWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce & Double Dipped in Caramel & Chocolate100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa - Cocoa LifeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 360ML

Ingredients

Cadbury Milk Chocolate** (31%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Flavoured Coating (12%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers [E412, E410], Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471)), Caramel Flavoured Sauce (10%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cornflour, Butter (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Fructose Powder, Flavouring), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), **The equivalent of 426ml of fresh liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here