Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ML

Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Flavoured Sauce, Dipped in a Caramel Flavoured Coating and Milk Chocolate. The natural colours in this product may stain. Be Treatwise. Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Cocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce & Double Dipped in Caramel & Chocolate 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa - Cocoa Life Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 360ML

Ingredients

Cadbury Milk Chocolate** (31%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Flavoured Coating (12%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers [E412, E410], Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471)), Caramel Flavoured Sauce (10%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cornflour, Butter (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Fructose Powder, Flavouring), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), **The equivalent of 426ml of fresh liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮