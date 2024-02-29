We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old Pulteney Harbour Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Old Pulteney Harbour Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

4.5(6)
£34.00

£48.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Old Pulteney Harbour Malt Sctch/Wsky 70cl
Old Pulteney Harbour is matured by the sea in a quartet of hand-selected fine American oak ex-bourbon casks, each imparting unique flavour profiles and cocooned by the sea air of the remote coastal distillery. A deliciously fragrant whisky with notes of creamy vanilla and coconut up front. This is followed by rich citrus of marmalade, tangerines and lemon drizzle cake sweetness with a spicy undertone of fresh oak. The finish grows with rich fruit and spice to eventually turn into Old Pulteney’s signature mellow sea brine. Harbour has an ABV of 40%, .
Hailing from its northerly home in the Scottish Highlands, Old Pulteney Harbour is the new single malt Scotch whisky from Old Pulteney. Celebrating Old Pulteney's connection to the sea, this delightful single malt is the perfect gateway whisky to your voyage with Old Pulteney.Defined and shaped by its stunning coastal location, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky owes much to its home town of Wick. Established in 1826 at a time when the town was home to a thriving fishing port, Old Pulteney has a strong place in the heart and history of this coastal community.Being distilled and matured by the sea coupled with meticulous cask selection creates a distinctive flavour which sets it apart from other single malt Scotch whiskies. With traditional warehouses exposed to the invigorating sea air blowing in off the North Sea, Old Pulteney captures the taste of the sea in every drop of its liquid gold; from subtle coastal chords to more defined salty notes.
The Maritime MaltMatured in a quartet of American oak casks
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Produce of

Product of Scotland Distilled, matured and bottled in Scotland

Country

Scotland

Net Contents

70cl ℮

