Old Pulteney Harbour Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Old Pulteney Harbour Malt Sctch/Wsky 70cl

Old Pulteney Harbour is matured by the sea in a quartet of hand-selected fine American oak ex-bourbon casks, each imparting unique flavour profiles and cocooned by the sea air of the remote coastal distillery. A deliciously fragrant whisky with notes of creamy vanilla and coconut up front. This is followed by rich citrus of marmalade, tangerines and lemon drizzle cake sweetness with a spicy undertone of fresh oak. The finish grows with rich fruit and spice to eventually turn into Old Pulteney’s signature mellow sea brine. Harbour has an ABV of 40%, .

Hailing from its northerly home in the Scottish Highlands, Old Pulteney Harbour is the new single malt Scotch whisky from Old Pulteney. Celebrating Old Pulteney's connection to the sea, this delightful single malt is the perfect gateway whisky to your voyage with Old Pulteney. Defined and shaped by its stunning coastal location, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky owes much to its home town of Wick. Established in 1826 at a time when the town was home to a thriving fishing port, Old Pulteney has a strong place in the heart and history of this coastal community. Being distilled and matured by the sea coupled with meticulous cask selection creates a distinctive flavour which sets it apart from other single malt Scotch whiskies. With traditional warehouses exposed to the invigorating sea air blowing in off the North Sea, Old Pulteney captures the taste of the sea in every drop of its liquid gold; from subtle coastal chords to more defined salty notes.

The Maritime Malt Matured in a quartet of American oak casks

Pack size: 70CL

