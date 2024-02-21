Heinz Peeled Tomatoes 400g

Peeled Tomatoes Meet our Tomato Masters Discover Gary's love story with tomatoes

Introducing Heinz Peeled Tomatoes - a delightful blend of sun-ripened plum tomatoes, meticulously grown, picked, and packed in the heart of Italy. Crafted with the utmost care and using only the finest ingredients, Heinz Peeled Tomatoes are a pantry essential that will elevate your culinary creations.​ The perfect base for a rich and flavourful shakshuka or an aubergine parmesan.​ When it comes to quality and taste, we always aim for the best. Our Heinz Peeled Tomatoes contain no added sugar and are completely free of artificial flavors or preservatives. With each serving (1 serving = ½ can), you can enjoy the goodness of these tomatoes while making progress towards your daily vegetable intake, as they provide 1 of your 5 a day.​ So, what's our secret to crafting unmistakably tasty tomatoes? It's simple: love. At Heinz, our obsession with tomatoes spans centuries. And now, we are thrilled to share our passion directly with you, bringing the rich flavors of our tomatoes straight to your kitchen.​ Indulge in the vibrant essence of the Italian summer sun with every bite. Each tomato in every can of Heinz Peeled Tomatoes is meticulously picked and expertly peeled to perfection. This attention to detail ensures that you experience exceptional flavor in every home-cooked meal you prepare.​ With 100% Heinz Tomatoes, you can trust that every can is filled with the essence of Italy's sun-drenched fields. These tomatoes are carefully selected for their exceptional quality, ensuring that each bite bursts with the authentic taste of sun-ripened goodness. Enhance your meals with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors, knowing that Heinz's dedication to quality and love for tomatoes is what sets our product apart. Elevate your culinary creations and let Heinz Peeled Tomatoes bring the taste of Italy to your table.​ From the moment our plum tomatoes are nurtured under the warm Italian sun to the time they reach your pantry, we prioritize quality and taste above all else. We understand the importance of using premium ingredients to create a product that meets the highest standards of excellence.​ Unlock a world of culinary possibilities and experience the difference that Heinz Peeled Tomatoes bring to your cooking. Let the flavors of sun-ripened tomatoes transport you to the enchanting countryside of Italy, where tradition and passion combine to create extraordinary taste. Elevate your dishes and ignite your taste buds with Heinz Peeled Tomatoes - the perfect addition to any kitchen.​ The versatility of Heinz Peeled Tomatoes makes them the perfect base for a variety of mouthwatering dishes. Whether you're crafting a rich and flavorful shakshuka or an irresistible aubergine parmesan, these tomatoes add depth and character to your recipes, taking them to the next level of deliciousness. 1 of your 5 a day per serving* *when eaten as part of a balanced diet

A Love Affair with Tomatoes The secret to unmistakably tasty tomatoes? Love. We're serious! At Heinz, we have been obsessed with tomatoes for centuries. And now, we're thrilled to bring our passion straight to your kitchen. Experience the richness of the Italian summer sun in every meal - every tomato in this can is carefully picked and peeled to perfection, delivering exceptional flavour to your home-cooked meals.

1 serving = 1/2 a can

Soulfully Crafted No Added Sugar No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Peeled Plum Tomatoes (60%), Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives