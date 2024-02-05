We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Tank Petrol IPA 440ml

Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Tank Petrol IPA 440ml

£4.00

£9.09/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

BeerWe're putting faith in futures find out more about our community foundation FAITHINFUTURES.COMDrink beer.Help others.Each can sold of this beer includes a donation to our faith in futures foundation.Northern Monk was set up with £5,000 passed down by a grandparent. Inspired by this generous donation that allowed our dreams to come to life, faith in futures provides £5,000 grants to charities, volunteer groups and community projects.We're aiming to donate £150,000 to community causes by the end of 2025.Faith in futures releases feature designs by some of our favourite artists we've worked with on our patrons projects series of beers. This one is by: Tankpetrol
Faith in futures
Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

440ml ℮

