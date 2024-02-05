Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Tank Petrol IPA 440ml

Beer

We're putting faith in futures find out more about our community foundation FAITHINFUTURES.COM

Drink beer.

Help others.

Each can sold of this beer includes a donation to our faith in futures foundation.

Northern Monk was set up with £5,000 passed down by a grandparent. Inspired by this generous donation that allowed our dreams to come to life, faith in futures provides £5,000 grants to charities, volunteer groups and community projects.

We're aiming to donate £150,000 to community causes by the end of 2025.

Faith in futures releases feature designs by some of our favourite artists we've worked with on our patrons projects series of beers. This one is by: Tankpetrol