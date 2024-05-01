We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Strawberries and Cream Ice Lollies 284g (4x70ml)

Tesco Strawberries and Cream Ice Lollies 284g (4x70ml)

£2.50

£0.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One ice lolly
Energy
314kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

Strawberry fruit ice and cream flavour iced lollies.
Marbled cream flavour iced lollies with strawberry fruit ice.
Pack size: 284G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Strawberry Purée (9%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), UHT Whipping Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Beetroot Juice.

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

284g e (4 x 71g), 280ml (4 x 70ml)

