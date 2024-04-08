We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vit-Hit Boost Berry Juice Drink 4 x 400ml

£5.00

£0.31/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

100ml:
Energy
11kJ
3kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11 kJ / 3 kcal

Still Drink with Fruit Juice From Concentrate, Rooibos Tea, Ginseng, Added Vitamins and Sweetener.
12 Calories Per BottleWater + Juice + Tea + VitaminsRooibos Tea + GinsengVits + Juice + Aqua + TeasSugar Out Vitam-in!
Pack size: 1600ML

Ingredients

Water, Blackberry Juice from Concentrate (1, 0%), Elderberry Juice from Concentrate (1, 0%), Grape Juice from Concentrate (0, 4%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (0, 2%), Acid: Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Rosehip Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Natural Multifruit Flavouring, Rooibos Tea Extract, Vitamin Blend: Vitamin C, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose, Ginseng Extract

Net Contents

4 x 400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before consuming.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

