Heinz Chopped Tomatoes 4x400g

Introducing Heinz Chopped Tomatoes- a flavorful blend of sun-ripened tomatoes – grown, picked, and packed within the same 50km in Italy. An ideal base for super saucy pasta sauces or tangy curries. Made with a commitment to quality and taste, Heinz Chopped Tomatoes are the perfect addition to your kitchen pantry – The perfect base for your super saucy pasta sauces or tangy curries.​ Using only the finest ingredients, our Heinz Chopped Tomatoes are carefully crafted to deliver exceptional flavor. We take pride in offering a product that is free of artificial flavors or preservatives, ensuring that you can enjoy the natural goodness of our tomatoes without any compromise.​ Did you know that each serving of Heinz Chopped Tomatoes provides 1 of your 5 a day*? That's right! With every generous serving (1 serving = ½ can), you can savor the taste of ripe, sun-kissed tomatoes while getting a nutritious boost to your daily vegetable intake.​ But what sets our tomatoes apart? It's the secret ingredient: love. At Heinz, our passion for tomatoes runs deep. For centuries, we have been obsessed with cultivating and perfecting the art of tomato production. Now, we are thrilled to bring that passion straight to your kitchen.​ Imagine the richness of the Italian summer sun captured in every can of Heinz Chopped Tomatoes. Each tomato is meticulously grown, and packed with care, ensuring that you receive the highest quality product. The result? Unparalleled flavor that elevates your home-cooked meals to new heights.​ Experience the authentic flavors of our sun-ripened tomatoes, which add a delightful twist to our classic chopped tomatoes. ​ Made with 100% Heinz Tomatoes, you can be confident that you're bringing the best to your table. From the moment our tomatoes are grown under the bountiful Italian sun to the time they reach your kitchen, we ensure the utmost care and attention to detail.​ Join us in celebrating the love for tomatoes that has spanned generations. Indulge in the superior taste of Heinz Chopped Tomatoes and unlock a world of culinary possibilities. Elevate your dishes with the unparalleled flavor of sun-ripened tomatoes and experience the difference that Heinz brings to your home-cooked meals. ​ Whether you're simmering a hearty pasta sauce or preparing a delicious stew, Heinz Chopped Tomatoes serve as the ideal base to enhance the taste of your favorite dishes. Their velvety texture and vibrant red color effortlessly blend into any recipe, providing a rich foundation that complements a wide range of flavors and ingredients. 1 of your 5 a day per serving* *when eaten as part of a balanced diet

A Love Affair with Tomatoes The secret to unmistakably tasty tomatoes? Love. We're serious! At Heinz, we have been obsessed with tomatoes for centuries. And now, we are delighted to bring our passion straight to your kitchen. Experience the richness of the Italian summer sun in every meal - every tomato in this can is carefully cultivated and nurtured to deliver unparalleled flavor to your home-cooked meals.

1 serving = 1/2 can

Soulfully Crafted Low Salt No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 1600G

Low Salt

Ingredients

Tomatoes 99.8% (Chopped, Juice), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

