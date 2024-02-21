Aagrah Balti Tarka Paste 270g

A Tomato Based Curry Paste For more recipe ideas visit www.aagrahfoods.com

Creating an authentic TarkaT™ base is Every Indian Chef's Secret™ A true Tarka base requires knowledge, time and expertise, to select just the right blend of spices and ingredients, to roast and fry them so they sizzle and crack releasing all their delicious oils and flavours, and to blend them with a perfect selection of ingredients to create your delicious jar of Aagrah Tarka™ paste. Aagrah Balti Tarka™ Paste - Indian Recipes Perfected In Bradford. Enjoy delicious authentic Kashmiri cuisine within your own home... think of it as the "Aagrah Restaurant Experience". Originating from the northwest frontier of Pakistan and developed especially by Aagrah, Balti Tarka™ Paste combines tomatoes and spices to create an intense, rich flavour.

Bangin' Curry in 15 Mins Great taste 2018 Chilli rating - Medium - 2

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (64%) (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Coconut Milk, (Coconut Extract, Water), Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Red Chillies, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Ground Coriander Seed, Garam Masala, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Liquorice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Fenugreek Leaves

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage