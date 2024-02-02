Manilife Crunchy Almond Butter 160g

Crunchy Almond Butter

No Added Sugar* *Contains naturally occurring sugars. The Manifesto 80%+ of almonds are Californian, but the best are Portuguese. We know because we tasted 15 varieties from around the world! Direct from an 8th generation farm, traceable to the orchard that grew them, roasted to perfection in the UK, and blended in small batches for extraordinary creaminess. This is Almond Butter Like No Other. Enjoy. Stu ManiLife Founder.

Small Batch Almond Crunchy 100% Natural Ingredients Like No Other Single Estate Portuguese Almonds Absolutely No Palm Oil

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Almonds 99.5%, Salt 0.5%

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles dairy, other Nuts and Sesame. See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

160g ℮