Heinz Classic Passata 500g

Classic Passata

A smooth and velvety tomato purée that will elevate your most beloved tomato-based dishes. Made exclusively from the finest tomatoes grown in Italy, Heinz Classic Passata is the ultimate choice for enhancing the flavors of your culinary creations.​ We take pride in using only the finest ingredients in our Heinz Classic Passata. Made from 100% Heinz Tomatoes, our passata is a testament to our commitment to quality. We never compromise on taste, which is why our passata contains no added sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives. With each serving (1 serving = 125g), you can enjoy the goodness of tomatoes while making progress towards your daily vegetable intake, as it provides 1 of your 5 a day.​ What's our secret to crafting unmistakably tasty tomatoes? Love. At Heinz, our obsession with tomatoes spans centuries. We have dedicated ourselves to perfecting the art of tomato cultivation, and now we're thrilled to bring our passion straight to your kitchen.​ Indulge in the richness and authenticity of our Classic Passata, knowing that each tomato in every jar has been meticulously cultivated and nurtured to deliver unparalleled flavor to your home-cooked meals. The smooth and velvety texture of our passata creates a perfect base for a wide range of dishes, from classic Italian pasta sauces to hearty stews and casseroles.​ From the moment our tomatoes are planted in the fertile Italian soil to the time they are harvested at the peak of ripeness, we prioritize quality and taste above all else. Each tomato is carefully selected and processed to ensure that you experience the true essence of Italian tomatoes in every spoonful of Heinz Classic Passata.​ Unlock a world of culinary possibilities and let the richness of our passata transform your cooking. Add depth, richness, and a touch of Italy to your most loved tomato-based dishes, creating meals that will delight your taste buds and impress your family and friends. Elevate your culinary creations and ignite your passion for cooking with Heinz Classic Passata - the perfect addition to any kitchen.​ Bring the love and obsession we have for tomatoes straight to your kitchen with Heinz Classic Passata. Embrace the tradition and passion that define Italian cuisine and savor the exceptional flavor that our passata brings to your table. Elevate your cooking and indulge in the unmatched taste of Heinz Classic Passata - the perfect companion for your culinary adventures.​ Experience the difference that Heinz Classic Passata brings to your homemade sauces, soups, and more. With its smooth consistency and intense tomato flavor, it effortlessly enhances the taste and texture of your dishes. Trust in Heinz's dedication to quality and let our Classic Passata become your secret ingredient for culinary success.​ 1 of your 5 a day per serving* *when eaten as part of a balanced diet

1 serving = 125g

Soulfully Crafted Cook with Heinz No Added Sugar No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Net Contents

500g ℮

