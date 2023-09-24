We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 515g

Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 515g

£6.50

£6.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
2334kJ
554kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
2.25g

high

38%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy ground beef, green pepper, red onion and a sprinkle of oregano and black pepper.Join the clubDownload our app.Collect stamps.Earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the PizzaExpress Club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack. Pizza Express Club is not currently available in Republic of Ireland.£10 off your first order on Uber eatsOffer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: Pizza ExpressUber eats T&C's apply
Dinnertime ShowtimeAt Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care- and flair.Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime.Dough Balls, dressings, & even more pizzaCheck out our full cook at home range.
Meal Deal Main for 2Spicy beef, green peppers, red onions, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
Pack size: 515G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato, Spicy Beef (7%) (Beef, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Salt, Wheat Flour, Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Oregano, Caraway, Sage, Thyme, Basil, Chive, Extracts of Rosemary, Chilli Extract, Yeast Extract), Tomato Purée, Red Onion (6%), Green Pepper (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

515g ℮

