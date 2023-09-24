Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 515g

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy ground beef, green pepper, red onion and a sprinkle of oregano and black pepper. Join the club Download our app. Collect stamps. Earn rewards. Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the PizzaExpress Club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack. Pizza Express Club is not currently available in Republic of Ireland. £10 off your first order on Uber eats Offer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: Pizza Express Uber eats T&C's apply

Meal Deal Main for 2 Spicy beef, green peppers, red onions, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base

Pack size: 515G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato, Spicy Beef (7%) (Beef, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Salt, Wheat Flour, Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Oregano, Caraway, Sage, Thyme, Basil, Chive, Extracts of Rosemary, Chilli Extract, Yeast Extract), Tomato Purée, Red Onion (6%), Green Pepper (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

515g ℮