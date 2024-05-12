We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Dinky Pork & Chorizo Rolls 144g

Tesco Finest Dinky Pork & Chorizo Rolls 144g

£3.50

£2.43/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One roll
Energy
300kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 401kcal

Seasoned pork, chorizo sausage, onion and red pepper filling wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with smoked paprika crumb.
Summer Edition All butter flaky puff pastry filled with a warming pork and smoky chorizo centre.
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (22%), Butter (Milk), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Onion, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Red Pepper, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Parsley, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

144g e

