Tesco Finest 2 Raspberry & Prosecco Panna Cotta 194g

Tesco Finest 2 Raspberry & Prosecco Panna Cotta 194g

£3.50

£1.80/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
919kJ
221kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 228kcal

Raspberry panna cotta topped with a raspberry and prosecco jelly with sparkling wine flavour.
Rich and silky smooth, made with British cream. Layered with a delicate, zingy raspberry and Italian prosecco jelly.'Made with British cream. Layered with a delicate, raspberry and Italian prosecco jelly.
Pack size: 194G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Double Cream (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Prosecco (Sulphites) (11%), Sugar, Raspberries (7%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raspberry Concentrate, Beef Gelatine, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2 x 97g (194g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

