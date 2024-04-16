We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Caramelised Onion Burgers 454g

£4.00

£8.81/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
193kcal
807kJ
10%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.70g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 212kcal

4 Beef quarter pounder burgers with caramelised red onion and chive.
Made with succulent seasoned beef and a sweet & tangy caramelised onion chutney BRITISH BEEF / FROM TRUSTED FARMS
Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (80%), Red Onion (8%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Chive, Cider Vinegar, Onion Powder, Dried Onion, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Spices, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Yeast, Cornflour, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Fibre, Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

454g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

