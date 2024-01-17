We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest 4 Cheddar & Red Leicester Hot Cross Buns

Tesco Finest 4 Cheddar & Red Leicester Hot Cross Buns

3.2(10)
Write a review

£1.60

£0.40/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 28/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
662kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1142kJ / 271kcal

4 Hot cross buns with extra mature Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese.
These extra cheesy hot cross buns are made with chunks of extra mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese for a burst of savoury flavour in every bite.Enriched with extra mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese for a savoury twist on a classic.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (7%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Pea Protein, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Hot Cross Buns

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here