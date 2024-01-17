Tesco Finest 4 Cheddar & Red Leicester Hot Cross Buns

4 Hot cross buns with extra mature Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese.

These extra cheesy hot cross buns are made with chunks of extra mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese for a burst of savoury flavour in every bite. Enriched with extra mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese for a savoury twist on a classic.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (7%), Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Pea Protein, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings