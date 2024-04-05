Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Fluid Invisible SPF50 40ml

GARNIER VIT C BRIGHTENING FLUID SPF50 40ML

Combines a very high protection SPF50+ to prevent sun damages with Vitamin C* to boost brightness and improve complexion. Skin is more radiant and protected from UVB, UVA and long-UVA to help prevent dark spots. Perfectly blends with different skin types and tones without leaving white traces. Non greasy, non-sticky. Easy to apply every morning as a moisturiser, or on top of your day cream before your makeup routine Dermatologically & ophthalmoligcally tested for all skin types and tones. This Daily UV Fluid combines a very high protection SPF50+ (UVA, UVB & long UVA) to help prevent dark spots, with Vitamin C* known for its efficacy on boosting brightness and improving complexion. It also contains Peptides known to smooth skin and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate with an invisible lightweight formula.

Goes well with - Invisible Serum

Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Aqua/ Water, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Silica, Isopropyl Myristate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Triazone Butyl Methoxydibenzolmethane Glycerin, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Propanediol, C12-22 Alkyl Acry Late/ Hydroxyethylacrylate Copolymer, Triethanolamine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract Carbomer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Lactate, Silica Silylate, Cellulose Palmitoyl Tetradedtide-7 Palmitovl Tripeptide-1, Tromethamine, Adenosine, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hydroxyacetophenone Hydroxyethylcellulose Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Polysorbate 20, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage