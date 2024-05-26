Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Women's Razor Blade Refills 8 Pack

GILLETTE VENUS EX SMOOTH RAZOR BLADE REF 8 PACK

Venus female razor blades are designed with a woman’s body in mind. Venus Extra Smooth women’s razors deliver a close, controlled shave. The razor blade refills have 5 blades for a super close shave. The razor blades cut hair closer to the skin, for a longer-lasting smooth. The blade’s water-activated ribbon of moisture helps protect from nicks and cuts. Any Venus blade refill fits any Venus razor handle (Except Simply Venus and Venus Pubic Hair and skin).

REFILL BLADES: 8 Extra Smooth women’s blade refills, each lasts up to one months (based on twice-a-week shave) Five diamond-like coated blades: Provides a smooth, close and long-lasting shave with 10x more lubrication* for an even better glide. (*Lubricants by weight vs. Venus Smooth) 50% more protection*: Venus SkinCushion™ technology helps protect skin from shave irritation with every shave *after one month vs. Lubrastrip without SkinCushion™ Durable blade design for longer use: Razor blades with a 360̊ ribbon of moisture for glide and a touch of botanical oils. Refills last up to 30 days* (*based on a shave twice a week) Keep the handle, only change the blades: All Venus blades fit all Venus hand pieces (except Simply Venus) Fully reyclable packaging: Fully recyclable and made with at least 40% recycled materials. FSC certified

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Methyl Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Citric Acid, BHT