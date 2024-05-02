Tesco Finest Albarino Uruguay 75cl

Style fresh and fruity. Pairs with leafy green salads, seafood risotto, grilled haddock and scampi

Vinification Details

The Albariño grapes are grown in the vineyards of Uruguay's southern coastline. Warm dry summers allow the grapes to fully ripen, whilst cooling sea breezes help the grapes to retain bright acidity. After harvest, the grapes are pressed and fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks to retain delicate fruit aromas.

History

Bodega Brisas is a modern, state of the art winery located in the Maldonado region of Uruguay. Focusing on using cutting-edge technology, mechanized harvesting, and a philosophy based on the concept of efficiency

Regional Information