New
Tesco Finest Albarino Uruguay 75cl

£13.00

£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125ml glass
Energy
358kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Albariño - Product of Uruguay
Made from Albariño grapes grown in the vineyards of Uruguay's stunning southern coastline. Cooled by the oceanic breezes, this Albariño has aromas of apple, apricot, and pear. Textured and fruity on the palate with a refreshingly crisp and elegant finish.Albariño grapes ripened by Atlantic coastal breezes. From the celebrated producer BODEGA BRISAS. Style: Fresh and fruity Pairs with: Leafy green salads, seafood risotto, grilled haddock and scampi.
Exclusive winesExpertly craftedSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Albariño

Wine Maker

Germán Bruzzone

Produce of

Wine of Uruguay, Bottled in Uruguay

Producer

Bodega Brisas

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

