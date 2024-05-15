Flopro Cascade Oscillating Sprinkler

Place the sprinkler on to a flat surface and turn on tap

Remove nozzle cleaner by unscrewing from end of sprinkler; Insert into each nozzle to clear debris

Instructions Simply attach hose connector & hose pipe to sprinkler Place the sprinkler on to a flat surface and turn on tap Turn grey dial to adjust water direction Use controls to adjust range coverage each side

Adjustable oscillating sprinkler with 18 rubber nozzles - Adjustable water direction & range - Smooth regulation of water - Water usage for 2bar - 12 litres per hour - Nozzle cleaning tool included - Made from premium grade plastic - UV protected

