BOL Sweet Potato Lentil Daal Power Soup 600g

Sweet potato lentil daal soup with spinach and chickpeas Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle

Rich, creamy and artfully spiced: we’ve married up hearty sweet potato, lentils and chickpeas to pack 25 grams of protein, and 3 of your 5 a day into one mighty meal. Dive into gorgeous curry spices, cooling coconut, and caramelised roasted onion - plus our not so secret ingredient of sweet mango.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on your side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less everyday. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our power soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go. BOL. Bring on life. Paul, founder

Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods,com

Contains of your 3 5-a-day 25g High Protein 21g High Fibre Dairy & Gluten Free 25 Plant-powered ingredients Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 600G

High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones

Ingredients

Water, Red Lentils (11%), Sweet Potato (8%), Chickpeas (6%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Cream, Ginger, Spinach (2%), Tomato Paste, Mango Puree, Roast Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Roast Garlic Puree, Garlic, Coriander, White Onion, Cumin, Salt, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Cardamom, Curry Leaves, White Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Number of uses

2 Servings

Preparation and Usage