Tesco Finest Cordon Bleu Chicken Kievs 430g

Tesco Finest Cordon Bleu Chicken Kievs 430g

1(2)
£5.50

£12.79/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
388kcal
1628kJ
19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
17.0g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 197kcal

2 Skinless chicken breast fillets with a cheese and Wiltshire ham filling in a sourdough crumb coating.
FROM SELECTED FARMS 2 WHOLE BREASTS Tender whole chicken breasts filled with a rich Extra Matured Cheddar cheese and Wiltshire ham sauce, in a crispy sourdough crumb.
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wiltshire Ham (6%)[Pork Leg, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Wheatgerm, Corn Starch, Yeast, Onion Powder, Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Sage, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

430g e

