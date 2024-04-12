Tesco Finest Cordon Bleu Chicken Kievs 430g

2 Skinless chicken breast fillets with a cheese and Wiltshire ham filling in a sourdough crumb coating.

FROM SELECTED FARMS 2 WHOLE BREASTS Tender whole chicken breasts filled with a rich Extra Matured Cheddar cheese and Wiltshire ham sauce, in a crispy sourdough crumb.

Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wiltshire Ham (6%)[Pork Leg, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Wheatgerm, Corn Starch, Yeast, Onion Powder, Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Sage, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

430g e