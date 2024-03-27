Tesco Finest 8 Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs 360g

8 Pork sausages with apple wood smoked bacon, mature Cheddar cheese and seasoning.

Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Selected cuts of British pork blended with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Barber's Farmhouse Mature Cheddar cheese.

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (69%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Water, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Chive, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Sage, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

360g e