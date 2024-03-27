We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs 360g

Tesco Finest 8 Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs 360g

£4.00

£11.11/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 hot dogs
Energy
881kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

high

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ / 286kcal

8 Pork sausages with apple wood smoked bacon, mature Cheddar cheese and seasoning.
Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.Selected cuts of British pork blended with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Barber's Farmhouse Mature Cheddar cheese.
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (69%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Water, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Chive, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Sage, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

360g e

