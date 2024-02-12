Lucky Saint Alcohol Free Hazy IPA 4x330ml Moderation isn't the dirty word it once was. We've woken up from the hangover with a clear head and bold ambition. To specialise where others don't, to innovate where others aren't. To finally reward those who aren't drinking with the beer they deserve.

A Juicy, Hazy IPA with notes of tropical and stone fruits. Brewed with pale malts and new world hops. This balanced ipa is left unfiltered for maximum flavour. Heritage brewing meets new world hops, Lucky Saint Hazy IPA is brewed with the patience of a saint for superior taste and body, without the alcohol.

Alcohol Free Calories 59 Kcal/Can Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage