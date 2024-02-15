We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Coq au Vin 500g

Tesco Finest Coq au Vin 500g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.50

£15.00/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
292kcal
1219kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
15.6g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
1.29g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 131kcal

Pulled chicken thigh in a red wine and smoked bacon sauce with roasted button mushrooms and roasted Borettane onions, topped with parsley.
Pulled chicken thigh, with roasted borettane onions and whole button mushrooms, in a rich sauce finished with French red wine and smoked bacon.Pulled chicken thigh with roasted Borettane onions & whole button mushrooms, in a rich sauce finished with French red wine & smoked bacon.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pulled Chicken Thigh (34%), Red Wine, Water, Button Mushroom, Mushroom, Borettane Onion, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Celery, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Sugar, Parsley, Chicken Extract, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Chicken Fat, Ground Bay Leaf, Concentrated Onion Juice, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

View all Tesco Finest £12 Dinner For Two

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here