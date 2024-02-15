Tesco Finest Coq au Vin 500g

Pulled chicken thigh in a red wine and smoked bacon sauce with roasted button mushrooms and roasted Borettane onions, topped with parsley.

Pulled chicken thigh, with roasted borettane onions and whole button mushrooms, in a rich sauce finished with French red wine and smoked bacon. Pulled chicken thigh with roasted Borettane onions & whole button mushrooms, in a rich sauce finished with French red wine & smoked bacon.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pulled Chicken Thigh (34%), Red Wine, Water, Button Mushroom, Mushroom, Borettane Onion, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Celery, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Sugar, Parsley, Chicken Extract, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Chicken Fat, Ground Bay Leaf, Concentrated Onion Juice, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e