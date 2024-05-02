Fridge Raiders Poppers Garlic Herb 68g

Garlic and Herb flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast with a breadcrumb and cornmeal coating.

Our bites are made with 100% chicken breast, and coated in a tasty crumb. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.

We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance. We're talking real 100% chicken breast for serious shacking satisfaction that lasts. Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge because life's too full for empty snacks.

Made with 100% Real Chicken Breast High in Protein

Pack size: 68G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (52%), Cornmeal, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Salt, Maize Flour, Parsley Leaves, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Herbs, Starch (Wheat), Potato Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Sulphites and Soya. For Allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

68g ℮