Innocent Apple Juice 1.75 Litre

Apple juice The innocent promise Tastes good, does good Tasty products Sourced sustainably 10% of profits go to good causes - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS eat your greens

This juice is a source of vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. The Big Chill The fridge. A ground-breaking invention. Without it, you wouldn't have a nice cold bottle of juice in front of you, or a glowing box to stare into when you think you might be hungry. And you'd have to go to the shops more often. Which is what we had in mind when we made this bottle. It's our biggest yet, with 15 1/2 apples squeezed inside. That should keep you, your family and even some of the neighbours going for a while. Long enough to invent something even more ground-breaking, like a fridge that restocks itself.

© = Cold

1 serving contains 1 of your 5-a-day Pure fruit juice, nothing else Pastuerised Never ever from concentrate Really big bottle for really big breakfasts No added sugars Contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit, just like all fruit juices Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 1.75L

Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

No added sugar

Ingredients

15 1/2 Pressed Apples and a dash of Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)** squashed into every bottle, **It stops the Apples going brown. No one likes Brown Apples

Number of uses

11 3/4 approx. servings per carafe

Net Contents

1.75l ℮

Preparation and Usage