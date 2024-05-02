We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Innocent Apple Juice 1.75 Litre
Innocent Apple Juice 1.75 Litre

Innocent Apple Juice 1.75 Litre

£4.60

£0.26/100ml

Vegan

Apple juiceThe innocent promiseTastes good, does goodTasty productsSourced sustainably10% of profits go to good causes - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.orgEnjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.PS eat your greens
This juice is a source of vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.The Big ChillThe fridge. A ground-breaking invention. Without it, you wouldn't have a nice cold bottle of juice in front of you, or a glowing box to stare into when you think you might be hungry. And you'd have to go to the shops more often. Which is what we had in mind when we made this bottle. It's our biggest yet, with 15 1/2 apples squeezed inside. That should keep you, your family and even some of the neighbours going for a while. Long enough to invent something even more ground-breaking, like a fridge that restocks itself.
© = Cold
1 serving contains 1 of your 5-a-dayPure fruit juice, nothing elsePastuerisedNever ever from concentrateReally big bottle for really big breakfastsNo added sugarsContains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit, just like all fruit juicesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 1.75L
Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
No added sugar

Ingredients

15 1/2 Pressed Apples and a dash of Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)** squashed into every bottle, **It stops the Apples going brown. No one likes Brown Apples

Number of uses

11 3/4 approx. servings per carafe

Net Contents

1.75l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Looking after your juiceShake before opening, not after.

