JoJo Maman Bebe BATHTIME FAVOURITES

JOJO MAMAN BEBE BATHTIME FAVS GIFT SET

Designed for babies. children, mums and dads too this will keep you squeaky-clean for all those days well spent.

JoJo Maman Bébé Is here to take care of every little bit of time you spend with your little ones. That's why we've made these gentle, soft and oh so fun bath-time products.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157042, www.fsc.org Made under licence for JoJo Maman Bébé Ltd by Elsam International Limited Central House, 1 Ballards Lane, London, N3 ILQ

Mildly scented Dermatologist and paediatrician approved Vegan & cruelty free

Ingredients

Mango Bubble Bath: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Strawberry Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Banana Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-8, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 4 (CI 14700), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Blueberry Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-8, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Red 40 (CI16035)

Preparation and Usage