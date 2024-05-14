We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Miso, Soy & Ginger Dressing 250ml

Tesco Miso, Soy & Ginger Dressing 250ml

5(1)
Write a review

£1.00

£0.40/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tablespoon
Energy
23kcal
95kJ
1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

high

4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 151kcal

Dressing made with white miso paste, rapeseed oil, soya sauce and white wine vinegar.
Savoury & aromatic made with white miso paste and ginger for a punchy flavour
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, White Miso Paste (9%) [Water, Soya Bean, Rice, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée (4%), Garlic Purée, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Coriander.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Net Contents

250ml e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

View all Salad Dressings, Toppers & Croutons

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here