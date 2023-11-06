PIZZA EXPRESS MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD 340g

Stonebaked bread bases topped with mozzarella cheese and garlic sauce. Deep frozen.

Add Some Pizzazz to Your Mealtime At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Two stonebaked garlic breads topped with creamy mozzarella Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic (3%), Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, Dextrose, Oregano, White Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 170g ℮