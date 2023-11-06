We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
PIZZA EXPRESS MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD 340g

PIZZA EXPRESS MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD 340g

1(1)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1 Bread
Energy
2239kJ
532kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.18g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1431kJ

Stonebaked bread bases topped with mozzarella cheese and garlic sauce. Deep frozen.
Add Some Pizzazz to Your MealtimeAt PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights.It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do.And why every dish is made with care - and flair.
Frozen Meals with PizzazzTwo stonebaked garlic breads topped with creamy mozzarellaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic (3%), Sunflower Oil, Butter (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, Dextrose, Oregano, White Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 170g ℮

View all Garlic Bread & Dough Balls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here