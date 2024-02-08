Crosta & Mollica Cannelloni Bolognese 400g

Cannelloni Bolognese Ragù with Besciamella & Fresh Pasta

In Italian kitchens, loud and lengthy preparations make for truly delicious dishes. This classic dish is comfort food at its finest, layering creamy besciamella sauce with fresh cannelloni filled with a rich beef and pork ragù and finished with a sprinkling of aged Italian cheese.

Pack size: 400G

Ragu Filling (42%) [Beef (15%), Tomato Pulp (6.9%), Pork (4.4%), Onion, Tomato Puree, Aged Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Red Wine, Water, Bread Crumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Free Range Eggs, Olive Oil, Marjoram, Thyme, Black Pepper, Salt, Wheat Flour, Nutmeg, Rosemary, Bay Leaf], Besciamella Sauce (37%) (Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Butter, Aged Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Fresh Pasta (19%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Free Range Eggs), Grana Padano DOP Cheese (2%) (Milk, Egg), Parsley

May contain Soy and Mustard Seed. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

1 Servings

400g ℮

