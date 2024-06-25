Tesco Finest Crispy Katsu Chicken Breasts 400g

Tesco Finest Crispy Katsu Chicken Breasts 400g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
349kcal
1462kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ / 193kcal

2 Chicken breast fillets in a katsu style coconut and rice breadcrumb coating with a katsu curry sauce sachet
FROM SELECTED FARMS 2 WHOLE BREASTS Tender whole chicken breasts in a crispy coconut crumb, finish with a warming Katsu sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (69%), Katsu Curry Sauce Sachet [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Apple Concentrate, Spices, Sugar, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Butter (Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Desiccated Coconut, Maize Flour, Rice Flakes, Red Lentil Flour, Spices, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Honey Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Olive Oil, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

