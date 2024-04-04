We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tempura Chicken Nuggets 300g

Tesco Tempura Chicken Nuggets 300g

5(1)
£3.50

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (144g**)
Energy
1669kJ
400kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
24.6g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ / 278kcal

Chopped and shaped chicken with added water in a crispy tempura batter coating.
LIGHT & CRISP Generously coated in a light and crispy tempura batter
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (54%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Water, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Rice Cones, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme Extract, Evaporated Cane Syrup, Cumin Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

