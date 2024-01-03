BAYLIS & HARDING THE FUZZY DUCK REFRESHING WASH KIT

WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.

Soap and Shower Gel Lather and rinse. Hair & Body Wash Massage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse. Muscle Soak Crystals Sprinkle into bath under warm running water. Aftershave Balm Massage gently into skin after shaving.

The wild beauty of the great outdoors meets classic gentlemen's refinement in this premium collection of grooming gifts. Crafted with a unique fragrance that blends the warm richness of hemp with smoky woods, soft sandalwood and a dash of energising bergamot.

Apothecary blends of bergamot, hemp and sandalwood, infused with rich essential oils of lemongrass and patchouli, bring this sophisticated fragrance combination to life.

