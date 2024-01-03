We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
BAYLIS & HARDING THE FUZZY DUCK REFRESHING WASH KIT

BAYLIS & HARDING THE FUZZY DUCK REFRESHING WASH KIT

No ratings yet
Write a review

£22.50

£22.50/each

Vegan

B/H FUZZY DUCK REFRESHING WASH KIT
Apothecary blends of bergamot, hemp and sandalwood, infused with rich essential oils of lemongrass and patchouli, bring this sophisticated fragrance combination to life.The wild beauty of the great outdoors meets classic gentlemen's refinement in this premium collection of grooming gifts. Crafted with a unique fragrance that blends the warm richness of hemp with smoky woods, soft sandalwood and a dash of energising bergamot.
Printed on sustainable material.
Sustainable luxurySuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1), Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Muscle Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Urea, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citral, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

Soap and Shower GelLather and rinse.Hair & Body WashMassage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.Muscle Soak CrystalsSprinkle into bath under warm running water.Aftershave BalmMassage gently into skin after shaving.

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here