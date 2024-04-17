We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jason's Sunflower Seeded Protein Sourdough 580g

Jason's Sunflower Seeded Protein Sourdough 580g

5(1)
£2.50

£0.43/100g

Exclusive to Tesco
Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Slice (Average 58g) Contains
Energy
581kJ
138kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ

Sliced White Sourdough Bread with Protein.Enjoy our bread fresh for a few days and then toast for several more. We love our bread and we're sure you will too, but if you're not a fan, just let us know and we'll give you your money back.
Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of tasteJason's Sourdoughs are based on award winning recipes, handed down over decades, blending traditional methods with a modern twist and a passion for real sourdough, fermented over 24 hours from a mother sour culture - resulting in simply fabulous bread.
Perfect for Your Toaster10g Protein in Every SliceSource of FibreIt Makes Perfect Toast!Packed with Delicious Sunflower SeedsMade with Nutritious Ingredients with No Additives or PreservativesVegetarians and Vegan Friendly
Pack size: 580G
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheat Protein (Gluten) (12%), Sunflower Seeds (9%), Pea Protein (5%), Rye Flour, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soya and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in UK, with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 slices

Net Contents

580g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Preservatives

