Jason's Sunflower Seeded Protein Sourdough 580g

Sliced White Sourdough Bread with Protein. Enjoy our bread fresh for a few days and then toast for several more. We love our bread and we're sure you will too, but if you're not a fan, just let us know and we'll give you your money back.

Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of taste Jason's Sourdoughs are based on award winning recipes, handed down over decades, blending traditional methods with a modern twist and a passion for real sourdough, fermented over 24 hours from a mother sour culture - resulting in simply fabulous bread.

Perfect for Your Toaster 10g Protein in Every Slice Source of Fibre It Makes Perfect Toast! Packed with Delicious Sunflower Seeds Made with Nutritious Ingredients with No Additives or Preservatives Vegetarians and Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 580G

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheat Protein (Gluten) (12%), Sunflower Seeds (9%), Pea Protein (5%), Rye Flour, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soya and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in UK, with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 slices

Net Contents

580g ℮

Additives