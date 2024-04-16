L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Vitamin C Serum 30ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT HYDRA ENERGETIC VIT C SERUM 30ML
Hydra Energetic Vitamin C Shot Serum gives visible results:95% of men agree skin feels hydrated *88% of men agree skin feels smoother*91% of men agree skin feels refreshed**consumer test, 166 participants.A Lightweight Formula Designed for Men:- Uniquely smoothing- Ultra-hydrating & comfortable- Suitable for those with beards- Tested under dermatological control. Suitable & effective for all skin types & skin tones.All the power of Pure Vitamin C concentrated in our serum for men's skin. The L'Oreal Men Expert Vitamin C Shot Serum helps to brighten, smooth and refresh dull & tired looking skin. The non-greasy and non-sticky texture is lighter than a cream and easily absorbs into the skin and beard.Our Serum has the highest Men Expert's concentration of Pure Vitamin C with ultra hydrating & smoothing texture. Quick absorption even through the beard. Powerful efficacy on all skin tones.Why Pure Vitamin C?Pure Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, trusted and recommended by dermatologists. Dermatologists recommend Pure Vitamin C for its benefits against visible dullness, fine lines, and lack of skin firmness. Our serum contains 10% of pure Vitamin C, which evens the appearance of skin tone and skin feels protected from external aggressors. Its performance is infused with Vitamin E and Salicylic Acid respectively as anti-oxidant & exfoliating agents.
L'Oreal Men Expert Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser, Hydra Energetic Mens Daily Moisturiser With Vitamin C
Pack size: 30ML
Ingredients
909396 26, Aqua / Water, Ascorbic Acid, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Dimethicone, Squalane, Potassium Hydroxide, Haematococcus Pluvialis Extract, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Adenosine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, C13-14 Isoalkane, Hydroxyethylcellulose, L Aure Th-7, Polox Amer 338, Polyacryl Amid, Sorbitan Laurate, Xanthan Gum, Zea Mays Starch / Corn S Tarch, Dime Thiconol, Polysilicone-11, Salicylic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70033580/1)
Preparation and Usage
Apply daily to clean skin over face and neck.1. Put 2-3 drops onto the palm of your hand2. Rub hands together3. Massage into skin in small circular motionsDo not apply on upper eyelid. Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.Hydra Energetic Anti-fatigue Routine :1st Step: Hydra Energetic 10% Vitamin C Shot Serum. Start the routine with the serum to enable the active ingredients to be absorbed more easily and more intensely by the skin.2nd Step: Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue SPF15 Moisturiser. Apply SPF moisturiser to lock in moisture and protect the skin from external aggressions.3rd Step: Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Eye Roll-On: Finally, use the ice-cool eye roll-on to revive tired eyes, with a refreshing formula designed to combat bags and dark circles.