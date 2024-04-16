L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Vitamin C Serum 30ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT HYDRA ENERGETIC VIT C SERUM 30ML

Hydra Energetic Vitamin C Shot Serum gives visible results: 95% of men agree skin feels hydrated * 88% of men agree skin feels smoother* 91% of men agree skin feels refreshed* *consumer test, 166 participants. A Lightweight Formula Designed for Men: - Uniquely smoothing - Ultra-hydrating & comfortable - Suitable for those with beards - Tested under dermatological control. Suitable & effective for all skin types & skin tones. All the power of Pure Vitamin C concentrated in our serum for men's skin. The L'Oreal Men Expert Vitamin C Shot Serum helps to brighten, smooth and refresh dull & tired looking skin. The non-greasy and non-sticky texture is lighter than a cream and easily absorbs into the skin and beard. Our Serum has the highest Men Expert's concentration of Pure Vitamin C with ultra hydrating & smoothing texture. Quick absorption even through the beard. Powerful efficacy on all skin tones. Why Pure Vitamin C? Pure Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, trusted and recommended by dermatologists. Dermatologists recommend Pure Vitamin C for its benefits against visible dullness, fine lines, and lack of skin firmness. Our serum contains 10% of pure Vitamin C, which evens the appearance of skin tone and skin feels protected from external aggressors. Its performance is infused with Vitamin E and Salicylic Acid respectively as anti-oxidant & exfoliating agents.

L'Oreal Men Expert Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser, Hydra Energetic Mens Daily Moisturiser With Vitamin C

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

909396 26, Aqua / Water, Ascorbic Acid, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Dimethicone, Squalane, Potassium Hydroxide, Haematococcus Pluvialis Extract, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Adenosine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, C13-14 Isoalkane, Hydroxyethylcellulose, L Aure Th-7, Polox Amer 338, Polyacryl Amid, Sorbitan Laurate, Xanthan Gum, Zea Mays Starch / Corn S Tarch, Dime Thiconol, Polysilicone-11, Salicylic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70033580/1)

Preparation and Usage